News & Insights

Stocks
PINE

Alpine Income Property price target raised to $20.25 from $19.75 at Stifel

October 21, 2024 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Alpine Income Property (PINE) to $20.25 from $19.75 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after Alpine reported Q3 AFFO per share of 44c, which was 1c above the firm’s estimate and 3c above the Street.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PINE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PINE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.