Alpine Income Property price target raised to $20.25 from $19.75 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Alpine Income Property (PINE) to $20.25 from $19.75 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after Alpine reported Q3 AFFO per share of 44c, which was 1c above the firm’s estimate and 3c above the Street.
- Alpine Income Property price target raised to $19 from $18 at Baird
- Alpine Income price target raised to $21 from $20 at Alliance Global Partners
- Alpine Income Property Trust Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Alpine Income Property reports Q3 EPS 44c, consensus 40c
- Alpine Income Property raises FY24 AFFO view to $1.69-$1.71 from $1.60-$1.64
