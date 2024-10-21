Alpine Income Property price target raised to $20.25 from $19.75 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Alpine Income Property (PINE) to $20.25 from $19.75 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after Alpine reported Q3 AFFO per share of 44c, which was 1c above the firm’s estimate and 3c above the Street.

