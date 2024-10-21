Alpine Income Property price target raised to $19 from $18 at Baird

Baird analyst Wesley Golladay raised the firm’s price target on Alpine Income Property (PINE) to $19 from $18 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they expect the company to remain a net buyer as the company continues to source investment opportunities and the cost of capital improved.

