Alpine Income Property (PINE) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.1% in Session

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. PINE was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 29.2% in the past one-month time frame.



This move came after the company raised its dividend by 9.1% to 24 cents per share, which is to be payable on Mar 31, 2021 as of shareholders record on Mar 22.



The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Alpine Income Property. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Alpine Income Property currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is negative.



Another stock worth considering in the Finance sector is Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. FCPT which carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

