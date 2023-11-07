News & Insights

Markets
ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Shares Rise 11% After Pricing Public Offering Of 8.8 Mln Shares

November 07, 2023 — 10:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) are falling more than 11% Tuesday morning after the clinical-stage immunotherapy company priced its public offering of 8.8 million shares, and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3.2 million shares.

The shares are being offered at $12.50 per share and the pre-funded warrants at $12.499 per pre-funded warrant.

The gross proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close by November 9, are estimated to be about $150 million.

ALPN, currently at $12.54, has traded in the range of $5.36 - $16.26 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.