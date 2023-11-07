Alpine Immune Sciences Shares Rise 11% After Pricing Public Offering Of 8.8 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) are falling more than 11% Tuesday morning after the clinical-stage immunotherapy company priced its public offering of 8.8 million shares, and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3.2 million shares.

The shares are being offered at $12.50 per share and the pre-funded warrants at $12.499 per pre-funded warrant.

The gross proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close by November 9, are estimated to be about $150 million.

ALPN, currently at $12.54, has traded in the range of $5.36 - $16.26 in the last 1 year.

