Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 19%

Today is shaping up negative for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Alpine Immune Sciences' six analysts is for revenues of US$29m in 2021, which would reflect a major 155% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are presumed to reduce, shrinking 13% from last year to US$1.30. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$36m and losses of US$1.29 per share in 2021. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a substantial haircut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

NasdaqGM:ALPN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 23rd 2021

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Alpine Immune Sciences' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 249% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 97% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 14% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Alpine Immune Sciences to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Alpine Immune Sciences after today.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Alpine Immune Sciences, given dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other risks we've identified.

