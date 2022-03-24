Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) Soars 6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. ALPN shares ended the last trading session 6% higher at $9.25. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 36.2% gain over the past four weeks.

The rise in share prices is attributable to positive investor expectations on the company’s progress with its pipeline development targeting cancer and autoimmune indications. In fact, Alpine plans to present initial data from the phase I study evaluating APLN-303 for autoimmune indications by mid-2022.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +62.2%. Revenues are expected to be $13.35 million, up 317.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 109.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ALPN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Durect DRRX, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 5.5% lower at $0.63. DRRX has returned 5.5% in the past month.

For Durect , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -42.9% over the past month to -$0.05. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. Durect currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

