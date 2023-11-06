News & Insights

Alpine Immune Sciences Commences Public Offering For $150 Mln Shares; Stock Down In Pre-market

November 06, 2023 — 06:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN), a bio-pharmaceutical company, on Monday announced an underwritten public offering of $150 million of its common shares.

Underwriters of the offering will be granted an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional $22.5 million of shares of the company's common stock at the public offering price.

All the shares in the proposed public offering, which is subject to market and other conditions, will be sold by the company.

The offering will be made available only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement.

Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen and Leerink Partners are serving as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

In premarket activity, Alpine shares are trading at $15.38, down 4.29% on Nasdaq.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
