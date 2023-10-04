News & Insights

Alpine Immune Sciences Appoints Wolfgang Dummer To Succeed Andrew Sandler As Chief Medical Officer

October 04, 2023 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, announced Wednesday the appointment of Wolfgang Dummer, M.D., Ph.D., to Chief Medical Officer effective October 2, 2023.

Dummer succeeds Andrew Sandler, M.D., who will transition responsibilities to Dummer through the remainder of the year.

Dummer brings over 20 years of global drug development leadership experience and has led the development of multiple drug approvals in immunology and rare diseases. He joins Alpine from Rigel Pharmaceuticals, where he served as Chief Medical Officer.

Prior to his time at Rigel, Dummer served as Vice President of Clinical Development at BioMarin, and previously held various roles of increasing responsibility at Genentech where he was Global Development Leader for ocrelizumab and rituximab.

In conjunction with his employment, effective October 2, 2023, Dummer has been granted an option to purchase 200,000 shares of common stock.

