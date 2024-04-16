Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Price Target Increased by 36.91% to 63.24

The average one-year price target for Alpine Immune Sciences (NasdaqGM:ALPN) has been revised to 63.24 / share. This is an increase of 36.91% from the prior estimate of 46.19 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.44 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.95% from the latest reported closing price of 64.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Immune Sciences. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 35.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALPN is 0.52%, an increase of 49.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.97% to 67,085K shares. The put/call ratio of ALPN is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Decheng Capital holds 7,083K shares representing 10.80% ownership of the company.

Decheng Capital Management III holds 6,708K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,910K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,691K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALPN by 37.20% over the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 3,814K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,405K shares, representing an increase of 36.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALPN by 56.96% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 3,703K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079K shares, representing an increase of 16.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALPN by 87.38% over the last quarter.

Alpine Immune Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients' lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

