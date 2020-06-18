Alpine Immune, AbbVie Enter Into Option And License Deal For ALPN-101

(RTTNews) - Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, and biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), said Thursday they have entered into an exclusive worldwide option and license agreement for ALPN-101, a first-in-class dual CD28/ICOS costimulation antagonist.

Alpine Immune is focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

CD28 and ICOS are key costimulatory molecules that likely play critical roles in multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. ALPN-101 is a potent inhibitor of both CD28 and ICOS pathways with demonstrated efficacy in multiple preclinical disease models, superior to blockade of either pathway alone.

Under the terms of the deal, Alpine will receive an upfront payment of $60 million, and will also be eligible to receive up to a total of $805 million for exercise of the option and success-based development, regulatory and commercial milestones. Further, Alpine is eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales of ALPN-101.

In exchange, AbbVie will receive an option to an exclusive license for ALPN-101.

During the option period, Alpine will conduct a phase 2 study in systemic lupus erythematosus. Upon exercise of the option, AbbVie will conduct all future clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization activities for ALPN-101.

