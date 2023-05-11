Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.62%, the lowest has been 7.04%, and the highest has been 13.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.60 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWP is 0.02%, a decrease of 36.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.78% to 12,538K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 1,157K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 915K shares, representing an increase of 20.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWP by 18.88% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,001K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing a decrease of 24.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWP by 30.38% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 598K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWP by 84.16% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 521K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWP by 99.90% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 345K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWP by 1.10% over the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund aims to provide capital appreciation and current income through global real estate securities. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income and capital appreciation.

