Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.57%, the lowest has been 7.04%, and the highest has been 13.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.56 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 15.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWP is 0.02%, a decrease of 45.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 12,806K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cwm holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Spectrum Management Group holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Modera Wealth Management holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 21.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWP by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Highlander Capital Management holds 39K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Scotia Capital holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund aims to provide capital appreciation and current income through global real estate securities. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income and capital appreciation.

