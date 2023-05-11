Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.78 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.00%, the lowest has been 6.30%, and the highest has been 13.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGD is 0.08%, an increase of 83.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.08% to 4,143K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisors Asset Management holds 834K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGD by 23.31% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 401K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 94.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGD by 1,623.85% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 314K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing an increase of 24.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGD by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 292K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGD by 6.79% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 179K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGD by 9.17% over the last quarter.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current dividend income (more than 50% QDI¹) and secondarily, long-term growth of capital.

