Alpine (ALPN) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.8% in Session

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. ALPN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 33.8% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of two increase and one decrease in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Alpine currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Medical sector is Quidel Corporation QDEL, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.



Quidel Corporation (QDEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN): Free Stock Analysis Report



