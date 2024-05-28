Alpine 4 Technologies Grapples with Nasdaq Delisting Risks

Alpine 4 Technologies (ALPP) has shared an announcement.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. faces potential delisting from the Nasdaq as it has failed to file its required financial reports on time, including its quarterly and annual reports. The company has received formal notice of additional delinquency and has been invited to present its plan to resolve these issues at an upcoming Nasdaq hearing. Alpine 4 Holdings is actively working with auditors to complete the filings and has appealed for a stay of delisting until the hearing, with a temporary reprieve granted until June 6, 2024. The company’s stock will continue trading on Nasdaq under the ticker “ALPP” as it seeks to remedy the filing delays.

See more data about ALPP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.