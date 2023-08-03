Alpine 4 Holdings Inc - (ALPP) Price Target Decreased by 77.27% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc - (OTC:ALPP) has been revised to 5.10 / share. This is an decrease of 77.27% from the prior estimate of 22.44 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 156.28% from the latest reported closing price of 1.99 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine 4 Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 31.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALPP is 0.01%, an increase of 3.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.82% to 12,129K shares. The put/call ratio of ALPP is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,195K shares representing 20.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,016K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 1,617K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Deer Management Co. holds 709K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Northern Trust holds 317K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing an increase of 15.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALPP by 7.44% over the last quarter.
