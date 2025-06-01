ALPINE 4 Earnings Preview: Recent $ALPP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ALPINE 4 ($ALPP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $16,156,800 and earnings of -$0.12 per share.
ALPINE 4 Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of ALPINE 4 stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 973,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,521
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 227,591 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,524
- STATE STREET CORP removed 68,361 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $458
- UBS GROUP AG removed 56,733 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $380
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 53,217 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $356
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 39,405 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264
- GLOBAL VIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 26,018 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150
