Alphawave shares slump 18% on London debut

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Canadian computer chip company Alphawave's shares plunged by as much as 18% on their London market debut on Thursday, shrinking its value by about 550 million pounds ($562 million) in less than an hour.

By 0800 GMT the share price was down 15% at 349 pence, reducing the company's market capitalisation to 2.6 billion pounds.

BlackRock BLK.N and Janus Henderson JHG.N were cornerstone investors in the Alphawave float, subscribing to about $390 million and 85 million pounds ($120 million) of shares respectively.

JP Morgan and Barclays were global coordinators on the deal.

Alphawave licences its high-speed data transmission technology to chipmakers and receives a royalty on every chip produced.

Other large initial public offerings on the London Stock Exchange so far this year include Darktrace DARK.L, Dr Martens DOCS.L, Moonpig MOONM.L and Trustpilot TRST.L.

($1 = 0.7114 pounds)

