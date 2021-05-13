Alphawave shares slump 15% in London debut
By 0715 GMT, the share price was at 350 pence.
Alphawave licences its high-speed data transmission technology to chipmakers and receives a royalty on every chip produced.
Its IPO is the latest in a series of large additions to the London Stock Exchange in 2021, following the likes of Deliveroo ROO.L, Darktrace DARK.L, Dr Martens DOCS.L, Moonpig MOONM.L and Trustpilot into the IPO market.
($1 = 0.7081 pounds)
(Reporting by Joice Alves and Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)
