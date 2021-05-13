Commodities

Alphawave shares slump 15% in London debut

Canadian computer chip designer Alphawave's shares fell as much as 15% in their London market debut on Thursday, valuing the company at 2.63 billion pounds ($3.70 billion).

By 0715 GMT, the share price was at 350 pence.

Alphawave licences its high-speed data transmission technology to chipmakers and receives a royalty on every chip produced.

Its IPO is the latest in a series of large additions to the London Stock Exchange in 2021, following the likes of Deliveroo ROO.L, Darktrace DARK.L, Dr Martens DOCS.L, Moonpig MOONM.L and Trustpilot into the IPO market.

($1 = 0.7081 pounds)

($1 = 0.7110 pounds)

    Most Popular