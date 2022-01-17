Alphawave reports fourth-quarter bookings of $25.5 mln

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - London-listed semiconductor technology company Alphawave AWE.L reported $25.5 million in fourth-quarter new bookings, taking its total for the year to $244.7 million, which it said was ahead of the target it outlined at its listing in May.

The company, which has seen its shares more than halve since it floated from an initial listing price of 410 pence, said on Monday that the bookings had come from North American and South Korean customers.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.