Alphawave IP’s CFO Engages in Stock Options

Alphawave IP Group’s CFO, Rahul Mathur, has exercised options over 58,334 ordinary shares as part of the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. This off-market transaction follows the fulfillment of vesting criteria set in November 2023 and highlights key leadership engagement in the company’s stock performance.

