Alphawave IP’s CFO Engages in Stock Options

December 04, 2024 — 01:22 pm EST

Alphawave IP Group (GB:AWE) has released an update.

Alphawave IP Group’s CFO, Rahul Mathur, has exercised options over 58,334 ordinary shares as part of the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. This off-market transaction follows the fulfillment of vesting criteria set in November 2023 and highlights key leadership engagement in the company’s stock performance.

