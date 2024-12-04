Alphawave IP’s CFO Engages in Stock Options

Alphawave IP Group (GB:AWE) has released an update.
Alphawave IP Group’s CFO, Rahul Mathur, has exercised options over 58,334 ordinary shares as part of the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. This off-market transaction follows the fulfillment of vesting criteria set in November 2023 and highlights key leadership engagement in the company’s stock performance.
