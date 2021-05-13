Alphawave IP Group raises $1.2 bln in London IPO

Contributor
Rachel Armstrong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Alphawave IP Group PLC <IPO-ALP.L> has sold 856 million pounds ($1.20 billion) of shares in its London initial public offering the company said on Thursday, in a deal that values the Toronto-based semiconductor technology provider at 3.1 billion pounds.

The company, which designs semiconductor technology it licences to other businesses, priced its shares at 410 pence each, having earlier set a range of between 375 pence and 430 pence.

It sold 360 million pounds in new shares while existing equity holders sold down 496 million pounds worth, listing around 28% of the business.

Its shares will begin trading at the market open on Thursday.

($1 = 0.7118 pounds)

(Reporting By Rachel Armstrong; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

((Rachel.Armstrong@thomsonreuters.com;))

