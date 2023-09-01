Alphawave IP Group (AWE) Price Target Increased by 7.06% to 232.05

The average one-year price target for Alphawave IP Group (AWE) has been revised to 232.05 / share. This is an increase of 7.06% from the prior estimate of 216.75 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 186.85 to a high of 283.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.70% from the latest reported closing price of 144.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphawave IP Group. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWE is 0.14%, an increase of 34.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.96% to 66,423K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 18,280K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 17,275K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,509K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWE by 25.17% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 7,107K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,897K shares, representing a decrease of 25.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWE by 1.47% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II holds 4,943K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,643K shares, representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWE by 28.19% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 4,410K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,323K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWE by 14.46% over the last quarter.

