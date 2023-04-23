Alphawave IP Group (AWE) Price Target Increased by 10.57% to 231.20

The average one-year price target for Alphawave IP Group (AWE) has been revised to 231.20 / share. This is an increase of 10.57% from the prior estimate of 209.10 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 161.60 to a high of 283.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.93% from the latest reported closing price of 117.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphawave IP Group. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWE is 0.08%, a decrease of 16.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.05% to 75,737K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 17,953K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,706K shares, representing an increase of 34.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWE by 16.42% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,484K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,258K shares, representing an increase of 30.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWE by 8.98% over the last quarter.

BGSIX - BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund INSTITUTIONAL holds 9,868K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 8,897K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,934K shares, representing an increase of 22.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWE by 3.80% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II holds 4,346K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,258K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWE by 11.13% over the last quarter.

