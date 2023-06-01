Alphawave IP Group (AWE) Price Target Decreased by 6.98% to 204.00

The average one-year price target for Alphawave IP Group (AWE) has been revised to 204.00 / share. This is an decrease of 6.98% from the prior estimate of 219.30 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 131.30 to a high of 283.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.60% from the latest reported closing price of 121.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphawave IP Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWE is 0.10%, an increase of 17.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 73,767K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 18,280K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,484K shares, representing an increase of 42.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWE by 92.33% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 17,509K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,953K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWE by 8.73% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 8,897K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II holds 4,643K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,346K shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWE by 20.85% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 4,323K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.