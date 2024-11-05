News & Insights

Alphawave IP CFO Increases Stake Through Share Awards

November 05, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

Alphawave IP Group (GB:AWE) has released an update.

Alphawave IP Group’s Chief Financial Officer, Rahul Mathur, has seen his shareholding in the company increase to 700,000 shares following the vesting of awards, with his total holdings, including closely associated persons, amounting to 800,000 shares. This represents a 0.10% stake in the company’s issued share capital. The shares were awarded under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan and vested on November 1, 2024.

