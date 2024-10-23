News & Insights

Alphawave IP Aligns Management with Shareholder Interests

October 23, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

Alphawave IP Group (GB:AWE) has released an update.

Alphawave IP Group has announced the grant of share awards to a key managerial figure under its Long Term Incentive Plan, aiming to align management’s interests with shareholder value. The 2024 awards focus on achieving performance targets based on revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow, with a significant portion linked to shareholder return and earnings growth. This move underscores the company’s commitment to driving profitability and value creation in the tech sector.

