ALPHAVALUE CORPORATE SERVICES Maintains Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - Preferred Stock (DRWKF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, ALPHAVALUE CORPORATE SERVICES maintained coverage of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:DRWKF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRWKF is 0.12%, an increase of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 989K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 247K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 76K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRWKF by 5.03% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 68K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRWKF by 11.99% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 48K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

