ALPHAVALUE CORPORATE SERVICES Maintains Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DGWPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, ALPHAVALUE CORPORATE SERVICES maintained coverage of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCPK:DGWPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.46% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA is $64.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.47 to a high of $80.22. The average price target represents an increase of 33.46% from its latest reported closing price of $48.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA is 3,389MM, a decrease of 0.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGWPF is 0.02%, an increase of 14.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.42% to 188K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BISAX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND holds 92K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 44K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGWPF by 13.59% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 18K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGWPF by 3.51% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 15.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGWPF by 2.37% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGWPF by 9.14% over the last quarter.

