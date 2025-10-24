AlphaTON Capital Appoints Wes Levitt As New CFO

(RTTNews) - AlphaTON Capital Corp. (ATON), Friday announced the appointment of Wes Levitt as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

In an earlier press release, the company has stated that Levitt will succeed Andrea Park, who will depart from the company on the same day.

Most recently, Levitt served as Co-CIO at Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors.

In this latest role, he will oversee the firm's finance, accounting, and capital markets operations while supporting strategic initiatives of the company.

CEO Brittany Kaiser commented, "His deep financial leadership, capital markets expertise, and proven strategic vision will be invaluable as we strengthen our position as a leading force in the TON ecosystem and digital asset markets."

In the pre-market hours, ATON is trading at $5.23, up 2.10 percent on the Nasdaq.

