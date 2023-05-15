Alphathena Impresses at Morningstar Fintech Conference

Alphathena, a personalized investing platform and direct indexing startup, won the ‘Best in Show’ award at the 2023 Morningstar Fintech Showcase Conference and was covered by Benzinga. Alphathena is attempting to use AI and automation to create solutions and tools for RIAs and Wealthtech platforms with a specific focus on customized direct indexing, automated tax-loss harvesting, and lifecycle management solutions.

The conference featured 25 fintech startups that were geared towards financial professionals. Some of the major themes included AI, personalization, and improving the client experience. Another discussion point is how the wealth management industry is poised for the Great Wealth Transfer as demographics predict a tidal wave of assets from Baby Boomers to Millennials.

In regards to Alphathena, Lawrence Johnson, the Head of Emerging Fintech at Morningstar remarked, "Alphathena, with its elegant platform and powerful engine, is an example of a growing field of innovators that have learned to harness frontier technologies to deliver better outcomes for investors."

The judges spoke highly of Alphathena’s innovative approach, potential for disruption, and strong value proposition. Currently, it can customize portfolios with ETFs and factors for personalization and performance. Its longer-term ambition is to be the solution for wealth advisors when it comes to managing the entire lifecycle of personalized investing.

Finsum: Alphathena, a startup in the direct indexing and personalization space, won the ‘Best in Show’ award at the 2023 Morningstar Fintech Conference.

