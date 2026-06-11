Alphatec vs. Inspire Medical Systems: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Alphatec focuses on a comprehensive spine surgery ecosystem to capture market share through integrated imaging and surgical solutions.

Inspire Medical Systems dominates the sleep apnea neurostimulation market with a profitable, high-growth business model.

Which medical technology innovator deserves a place in your long-term investment portfolio?

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Deciding between high-growth healthcare players often involves choosing between specialized surgical tools and innovative patient therapies. Both Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) offer compelling opportunities for investors seeking medical device exposure.

Alphatec specializes in a full-stack approach to spine surgery, integrating imaging and surgical technology to improve clinical outcomes. Inspire focuses on neurostimulation for obstructive sleep apnea, offering an alternative to traditional breathing machines. While both operate in the medical technology field, their financial profiles and market maturity levels provide different entry points for retail investors.

The case for Alphatec

Alphatec operates as a spine-focused technology provider, developing advanced hardware and software solutions for complex surgical procedures. It differentiates itself through an integrated ecosystem, utilizing subsidiaries like EOS imaging and SafeOp Surgical to support surgeons through the entire clinical workflow. The company primarily serves the U.S. hospital market but is actively expanding its international footprint in Europe and Japan to reach a broader patient base.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $764.2 million, representing a significant 25.0% increase over the prior year as adoption of its spine solutions grew. Despite this top-line momentum, the company reported a net loss of approximately $143.4 million for the period. The net margin, which measures the percentage of revenue remaining after all expenses, improved to negative 18.8% from negative 26.5% during the previous fiscal year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 17.2x, meaning total debt is much higher than shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term debts with short-term assets, is approximately 2.1x. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 163.0% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

The case for Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems provides a unique neurostimulation therapy for patients with obstructive sleep apnea who cannot tolerate standard continuous positive airway pressure treatments. The company focuses on its proprietary Inspire system, targeting sleep specialists and ear, nose, and throat surgeons across global markets. By addressing an underserved population, the company has established a leading position among medical device stocks specializing in advanced respiratory care.

For FY 2025, revenue reached close to $912.0 million, marking a 13.6% increase compared to the prior fiscal year. The company achieved a net income of roughly $145.4 million, showcasing its successful transition to sustained profitability over the last two years. This resulted in a net margin, which is the profit left from each dollar of sales, of approximately 15.9%, up from about 6.7%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.0x, signifying the company carries no debt and maintains a clean capital structure. The current ratio, which measures how easily a company can pay short-term bills with liquid assets, is approximately 6.1x. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was nearly $78.5 million for FY 2025.

Risk profile comparison

Alphatec faces intense competition from established giants such as Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, and Globus Medical. Regulatory hurdles are high, as products require strict FDA oversight and timely clearances to avoid sales restrictions. The company also relies on a limited number of third-party suppliers and faces pricing pressure from hospital consolidation.

Inspire depends almost entirely on its single Inspire system for revenue, making it vulnerable if market demand shifts. It competes with traditional therapy manufacturers like ResMed and Philips, alongside emerging competitors like Nyxoah and LivaNova. Legal risks include a Department of Justice investigation and potential changes in insurance reimbursement that could impact adoption.

Valuation comparison

Inspire Medical Systems carries a higher Forward P/E based on future earnings estimates, while Alphatec shows a higher P/S ratio measuring price to sales.

Metric Alphatec Inspire Medical Systems Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 25.8x 47.0x 24.9x P/S ratio 1.7x 1.3x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Alphatec. Both companies are doing interesting things in medical devices, but the risk profiles right now are pretty different, and that matters a lot when deciding where to put your money.

Alphatec is gaining real traction in spine surgery. More surgeons are adopting its approach, case volumes are growing strongly, and the company is becoming more profitable as it scales. There's a hiccup with one part of the business, but the core surgical engine is healthy and moving in the right direction.

Inspire Medical Systems has a valuable product for sleep apnea patients with a long-term opportunity. But right now, the company is dealing with a major reimbursement and coding uncertainty tied to Medicare policy changes. That kind of regulatory overhang is hard to predict, and it's not the kind of uncertainty most investors want to sign up for.

Alphatec's growth story is cleaner and the momentum is more visible. I'll take that over a waiting game with Medicare.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Inspire Medical Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.