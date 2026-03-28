An Alphatec VP Sold Company Shares Worth $1.4 Million. Should Investors Avoid the Stock?

Key Points

Craig Hunsaker sold 116,367 shares across two open-market transactions on March 6 and March 9, 2026, for a total of ~$1.44 million at a weighted average price of $12.38 per share.

This activity represented 6.32% of Hunsaker's direct holdings prior to the transaction, reducing direct ownership from approximately 1.84 million to 1.73 million shares.

All shares were transacted via direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative securities were involved in this filing.

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Craig E. Hunsaker, Executive Vice President of People & Culture at Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC), executed open-market sales totaling 116,367 shares for a transaction value of approximately $1.44 million, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 116,367 Shares gifted (direct) 600 Transaction value ~$1.44 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,725,609 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$22.21 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($12.38); post-transaction value based on March 9, 2026 market close ($12.87).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Hunsaker's typical sale size?

The 116,367 shares sold directly exceed the recent-period median sale of 80,438 shares across six sell transactions since April 2025, reflecting a larger-than-typical but not unprecedented disposition given prior activity ranging from 32,584 to 200,000 shares.

The 116,367 shares sold directly exceed the recent-period median sale of 80,438 shares across six sell transactions since April 2025, reflecting a larger-than-typical but not unprecedented disposition given prior activity ranging from 32,584 to 200,000 shares. What proportion of direct holdings was affected, and what does this imply for ongoing ownership?

This sale represented 6.32% of Hunsaker's direct holdings at the time, reducing his stake from approximately 1.84 million to 1.73 million shares, with post-transaction ownership remaining substantial and valued at ~$22.21 million as of March 9, 2026.

This sale represented 6.32% of Hunsaker's direct holdings at the time, reducing his stake from approximately 1.84 million to 1.73 million shares, with post-transaction ownership remaining substantial and valued at ~$22.21 million as of March 9, 2026. Was there any indirect or derivative component to this filing?

No; all transactions were from direct holdings, and the filing does not report any activity in indirect accounts or through derivative securities such as options or convertible shares.

No; all transactions were from direct holdings, and the filing does not report any activity in indirect accounts or through derivative securities such as options or convertible shares. What is the context of the Rule 10b5-1 plan and overall trading cadence?

A portion of the sales (33,602 shares) were executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted on March 5, 2025, for tax obligations related to vesting restricted stock units, and align with Hunsaker's established pattern of periodic share sales as his available share capacity has decreased over time.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 9, 2026) $12.87 Market capitalization $1.88 billion Revenue (TTM) $764.16 million 1-year price change 30.75%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 9, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Alphatec Holdings offers a portfolio of spinal surgery solutions, including neural monitoring systems, fixation devices, inter-body implants, and biologics for spinal reconstruction and repair.

It generates revenue through the sale of proprietary medical devices and biologics, distributed via a direct sales force and independent distributor network across the United States.

The company targets orthopedic and neurosurgeons performing spinal procedures, with hospitals and surgical centers as primary customers.

Alphatec Holdings is a U.S.-based medical device company specializing in advanced technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. With a diverse product suite and focus on innovation, the company addresses complex spinal pathologies through both minimally invasive and traditional approaches.

Strategic emphasis on proprietary platforms and direct surgeon engagement underpins its competitive positioning in the spine surgery market.

What this transaction means for investors

Alphatec EVP Craig Hunsaker’s March sale of 116,367 company shares is not a cause for alarm. Part of the transaction involved shares to cover tax withholding obligations. Moreover, Hunsaker retained over 1.7 million shares after the sale, indicating he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

The disposition came at a time when Alphatec stock experienced a price decline. Shares are down significantly from the 52-week high of $23.29 reached in January. The stock price drop may be attributable to insiders such as Hunsaker selling shares. But overall, Alphatec is doing well.

The company’s sales climbed to $764.2 million in 2025, up from $611.6 million in the previous year. It forecasted ongoing growth in 2026, estimating revenue of $890 million. Alphatec isn’t profitable, posting a net loss of $143.4 million last year, but that’s down from a $162.1 million loss in 2024.

With the recent share price decline, its price-to-sales ratio of two is lower than it’s been in months, suggesting now may be a good time to pick up the stock.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.