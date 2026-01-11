Alphatec Stock Up 126% as CEO Sells $2 Million in Shares -- Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

Miles Patrick, the CEO of Alphatec Holdings, sold 100,000 shares of the company for about $2.1 million, according to a recent Form 4.

This sale represented 1.82% of Miles Patrick’s direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 5.14 million shares.

The disposition involved only direct holdings, with indirect interests unaffected.

Miles Patrick, the CEO of Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC), executed an open-market sale of 100,000 shares on Monday for a total consideration of $2.1 million according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 100,000 Transaction value $2.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 5.14 million Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $108.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($21.01); post-transaction value based on Monday weighted average price ($21.01).

Key questions

How significant was the transaction relative to Patrick’s historical trading pattern?

The 100,000-share sale matches the recent median open-market transaction size, indicating that this disposition was typical for the period since November 2024 and not unusually large or small for Patrick’s activity.

What impact did this transaction have on direct and aggregate insider ownership?

The sale reduced Patrick’s direct holdings by 6.82%, leaving him with 5,135,398 directly held shares and maintaining substantial exposure, while indirect holdings via an IRA and an LLC entity remain unchanged at 260,900 shares.

Did the transaction reflect a change in cadence or remaining saleable capacity?

The steady 100,000-share cadence over recent months reflects a normalization to available holdings, as Patrick’s holdings has declined by about 20% over the past year, constraining the size of further dispositions.

How does the transaction valuation compare to recent price performance?

The shares were sold at around $21.01 per share, with the stock closing at $21.20 that day and up 126.3% over the prior 12 months, indicating the transaction captured proceeds near prevailing highs amid strong price momentum.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $728.02 million Net income (TTM) ($154.96 million) Price (as of Monday) $21.01 1-year price change 126.3%

Company snapshot

Alphatec Holdings offers a comprehensive portfolio of spinal surgery devices, including neural monitoring systems, spinal fixation platforms, interbody implants, biologics, and patient positioning solutions.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of proprietary medical devices and related products to hospitals and surgical centers, distributed via a direct sales force and independent distributors in the United States.

It serves spine surgeons and healthcare providers specializing in the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, targeting both degenerative and complex pathologies.

Alphatec Holdings is a U.S.-based medical device company focused on advancing surgical solutions for spinal disorders. Through continuous innovation in device design and procedural integration, the company aims to improve patient outcomes and surgical efficiency in the spine market.

With a broad product suite and a specialized sales network, Alphatec Holdings leverages its expertise to address the evolving needs of spine surgeons and healthcare facilities, positioning itself as a technology-driven leader in the medical devices sector.

What this transaction means for investors

For long-term investors, insider selling only matters if it conflicts with fundamentals or signals a change in conviction. In this case, neither appears to be true. Alphatec Holdings continues to execute against a growth playbook that has materially outpaced the broader market, and this transaction fits squarely within that context.



Operational momentum remains strong. In its most recent quarter, Alphatec reported revenue of $197 million, up 30% year over year, with surgical revenue climbing 31% to $177 million. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA reached $26 million, expanding margins by more than 800 basis points. Management also raised full-year guidance, projecting roughly $760 million in revenue and about $91 million in adjusted EBITDA, up substantially from previous expectations of $83 million and underscoring confidence in sustained demand across its spine portfolio.



Also important to note: The sale itself was executed under a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and represented a modest trim rather than a directional shift. Even after the transaction, the CEO retains more than 5.1 million directly held shares, alongside additional indirect exposure, keeping his economic alignment with shareholders firmly intact. Ultimately, planned liquidity events like this don’t alter the long-term thesis.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, available to any buyer at market prices.

SEC Form 4: A regulatory filing disclosing insider trades of a company's securities by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Insider ownership: The percentage of a company's shares held by its executives, directors, or other insiders.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through entities like trusts, IRAs, or LLCs, not held directly by the individual.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset or security.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

Cadence: The frequency or regularity with which transactions or activities occur over time.

Proprietary medical devices: Medical products designed, developed, and owned exclusively by a specific company.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Spinal fixation platforms: Medical devices used to stabilize and support the spine during or after surgery.

Biologics: Products derived from living organisms used in medical treatments, such as to promote bone growth in surgery.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

