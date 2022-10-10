Markets
ATEC

Alphatec Holdings Q3 Prel. Sales Rise, Raises FY22 Revenue View; Stock Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), a company focused on spine surgery solutions, said in a preliminary report that it has posted a rise revenue for the third quarter, supported by a continued strong momentum in the PTP approach and procedural volume growth that has crossed 30 percent to drive an organic revenue growth of 51 percent to 53 percent.

The quarterly revenue comes in better than the Street estimates. The stock reacted positively to the result by rising about 10 percent in morning trade.

For the third quarter, the medical devices firm sees its total revenue growth by 42-43 percent to $89 million-$90 million, compared with the same period of 2021.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters project the company to post revenue of $81.37 million for the quarter.

The fiscal 2022, the company now expects a revenue growth of around 40 percent, higher than 34 percent previous revenue growth outlook. For the previous year, Alphatec had generated revenue of $243.2 million.

Analysts, on average, expect the healthcare company to post revenue of $325.63 million for the year.

ATEC is trading up by 9.48 percent at $9.82 per share on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATEC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular