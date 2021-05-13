Alphatec Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ATEC) Path To Profitability

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. With the latest financial year loss of US$79m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$81m, the US$1.3b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Alphatec Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering Alphatec Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$40m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 65% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGS:ATEC Earnings Per Share Growth May 13th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Alphatec Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 33% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Alphatec Holdings which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Alphatec Holdings, take a look at Alphatec Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should further research:

Historical Track Record: What has Alphatec Holdings' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Alphatec Holdings' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.