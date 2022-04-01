Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (Symbol: ATEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.37, changing hands as high as $12.95 per share. Alphatec Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATEC's low point in its 52 week range is $9.06 per share, with $18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.89.

