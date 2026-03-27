Alphatec CFO Sells $986K in Stock With Shares Up 9% This Past Year. Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

The CFO of Alphatec Holdings reported selling 79,789 shares of the company on March 13, 2026, generating a transaction value of approximately $986,000.

This disposition represented 11.7% of John Todd Koning’s direct common stock holdings, reducing his direct ownership to 600,721 shares after the trade.

The transaction involved only direct holdings; no indirect entities (trusts or affiliates) participated, and no derivative securities were exercised or sold.

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John Todd Koning, Chief Financial Officer of Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC), reported the direct sale of 79,789 shares for a transaction value of approximately $986,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 79,789 Transaction value ~$986,000 Post-transaction common shares (direct) 600,721 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$7.38 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($12.36); post-transaction value based on March 13, 2026 market close. (Value reflects trade-date close price, but the specific close price is not stated in the SEC Form 4 or accompanying tables.)

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to John Todd Koning’s prior insider transactions?

The 79,789-share sale is well within the historical range for this insider’s direct sales.

The 79,789-share sale is well within the historical range for this insider’s direct sales. What proportion of John Todd Koning’s direct holdings was affected by this transaction?

This sale represented 11.7% of his direct common stock ownership at the time, a higher percentage than the recent median of 8.47% per sale but still within historical norms as his share base has declined.

This sale represented 11.7% of his direct common stock ownership at the time, a higher percentage than the recent median of 8.47% per sale but still within historical norms as his share base has declined. Were any shares sold through indirect entities or derivative exercises?

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no involvement from trusts, family entities, or option exercises.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $10.93 Market capitalization $1.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $764.16 million Net income (TTM) -$143.36 million

Company snapshot

Alphatec offers a comprehensive portfolio of spinal surgery solutions, including neural monitoring systems, fixation devices, interbody implants, and biologics.

The firm generates revenue primarily through the direct sale and distribution of proprietary medical devices and surgical products to hospitals and surgical centers.

It targets orthopedic and neurosurgeons specializing in spinal procedures within the United States healthcare market.

Alphatec Holdings is a leading developer of advanced medical devices for spinal surgery, leveraging innovation to address complex spinal pathologies. The company’s strategy centers on expanding its differentiated product portfolio and enhancing procedural outcomes for surgeons and patients. With a focus on U.S. markets and a robust direct sales infrastructure, Alphatec aims to capture share in the rapidly evolving spine care segment.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale appears to be a typical liquidity event linked to compensation rather than an indication of the company's underlying performance. It took place under a 10b5-1 plan primarily to address tax liabilities from RSU vesting, and with the stock rising only about 9% over the last year, there's little evidence to suggest that this is a case of opportunistic selling in a favorable market.



At Alphatec Holdings, the focus remains on growth and enhancing operational efficiency. In 2025, the company reported total revenues of $764 million, marking a solid 25% increase year-over-year, alongside significant margin improvements and a transition toward positive free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA reached $93 million, with margins climbing to 12% as procedural volumes increased and new surgeons continued to adopt their offerings. While the company still reports GAAP losses, these have narrowed considerably, and they ended the year with approximately $161 million in cash, positioning them well for ongoing investments in their platform. Plus, management is forecasting around $890 million in revenue for 2026, suggesting continued double-digit growth.



For investors with a long-term perspective, the main takeaway is about execution. Alphatec is still in the development phase, prioritizing growth and scalability over immediate profits. The insider selling linked to tax obligations is largely background noise. What truly matters is whether the company can maintain surgeon adoption and turn revenue growth into consistent cash flow.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.