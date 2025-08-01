Alphatec (ATEC) Q2 Revenue Jumps 27%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) reached $186 million for Q2 2025, surpassing expectations and up 27.5% from Q2 2024.

Non-GAAP EPS was $0.02 for Q2 2025, a swing to non-GAAP profitability of $0.02 per share versus a non-GAAP loss of ($0.08) per share in Q2 2024, exceeding estimates.

Adjusted EBITDA was $23.5 million for Q2 2025, up 282% year over year.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC), a medical technology company specializing in spinal surgery solutions, reported earnings on July 31, 2025. The release showed top- and bottom-line figures (GAAP revenue and non-GAAP EPS) that easily topped analyst estimates. Revenue (GAAP) totaled $186 million, beating the consensus GAAP estimate of $178.78 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.02, compared to an expected non-GAAP loss of ($0.04). This marked a significant improvement from the ($0.08) non-GAAP loss in Q2 2024. Overall, the quarter saw robust growth across most core metrics, highlighted by expanded margins, accelerating surgeon adoption, and progress toward sustainable profitability.

Metric Q2 2025(ended Jun 30, 2025) Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024(ended Jun 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.02 ($0.04) ($0.08) Improved Revenue (GAAP) $186 million $178.78 million $146 million 27.4 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 69.9 % 71.2 % (1.3 pp) Adjusted EBITDA $23 million N/A N/A Free Cash Flow $5 million N/A

About Alphatec: Business Model and Success Drivers

Alphatec is focused on developing and commercializing technology and procedural solutions for spine surgery. It aims to make surgeries more predictable and efficient, mainly by integrating implants, access systems, navigation, and surgical informatics.

The company’s recent focus areas include driving clinical innovation, boosting surgeon adoption, expanding distribution, and maintaining strong regulatory compliance. Its strategy centers on procedural innovation — particularly the PTP (Prone Transpsoas) and LTP (Lateral Transpsoas) spine surgery systems — that have fueled both sales growth and market share gains. Key factors for success are continued clinical differentiation, high surgeon engagement, efficient sales expansion, and consistent investment in its informatics and imaging software offerings.

Highlights from the Quarter: Growth, Innovation, and Operational Trends

During Q2 2025, Alphatec reported accelerated growth in its core surgical segment, with surgical revenue increasing 29%. Surgical revenue reached $168 million, up 29% year over year, supported by strong momentum in its PTP and LTP procedural families. These product platforms are designed approaches for spinal surgery that aim to streamline preparation, provide greater access, and improve surgical outcomes. The company also saw robust adoption of its EOS imaging and informatics technology, which assists surgeons with pre-operative planning, intra-operative monitoring, and post-operative data analysis.

Surgeon adoption, a key metric for future business performance, expanded 21% compared to the prior year period. This growth builds on previous momentum and signals ongoing success in attracting and training new users through the "ATEC Experience," the company’s outcomes-based education program for surgeons. Procedural volume grew 17% in Q1 2025, with broad-based contribution from both new and existing surgeons.

On the operational front, Alphatec reported adjusted EBITDA of $23 million, equating to a 13% adjusted EBITDA margin, up from $6 million and a 3.8% adjusted EBITDA margin in Q2 2024. This improvement was driven by a combination of revenue growth and disciplined management of operating expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses rose 7% compared to Q2 2024. Revenue gains outpaced expense increases compared to Q2 2024. The company also posted positive free cash flow of $5 million (non-GAAP), and grew its cash reserves (GAAP) to $157 million.

The company highlighted continued investment in research and development, spending $18.3 million (GAAP) in Q2 2025. This represented about 9.8% of sales. Management flagged only "low single-digit millions" in tariff-related impacts affecting its EOS imaging business, primarily in the second half of 2025.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Issues for Investors

For fiscal 2025, management raised its full-year outlook. Total revenue is now expected to reach $742 million, up from a prior target of $734 million. Adjusted EBITDA guidance (non-GAAP) increased to $83 million from $78 million. The company is guiding for continued strength in both surgical revenue ($666 million forecast) and EOS imaging revenue ($76 million forecast). These updates reflect confidence in ongoing surgeon adoption, expansion of procedural offerings, and leverage of existing infrastructure.

Investors may want to monitor the durability of revenue growth, surgeon adoption rates, and successful navigation of tariff and regulatory risks, which will also be important in shaping results for upcoming quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

