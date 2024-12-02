Alphatec assumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage of Alphatec (ATEC) with an Equal Weight rating and a price target of $10, up from $9.50. The firm is not adjusting its estimates, but feels “more comfortable” with Alphatec’s directional free cash flow improvement that was seen in Q3 extending into Q4 and 2025, the analyst tells investors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ATEC:
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/19/2024, According to Top Analysts
- Alphatec price target raised to $20 from $19 at Barclays
- Alphatec files to sell 1.13M shares of common stock for holders
- Microsoft reports Q1 beat, Comcast weighs cable networks spinoff: Morning Buzz
- Alphatec’s Strong Q3 Boosts Revenue Forecasts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.