Alphatec assumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

December 02, 2024 — 07:26 am EST

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage of Alphatec (ATEC) with an Equal Weight rating and a price target of $10, up from $9.50. The firm is not adjusting its estimates, but feels “more comfortable” with Alphatec’s directional free cash flow improvement that was seen in Q3 extending into Q4 and 2025, the analyst tells investors.

