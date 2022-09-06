AlphaNasdaq OCIO Index Q2 Results Now Available - Mercer Joins the Index

The latest performance results for the AlphaNasdaq OCIO Index are now available, and include three new OCIOs reporting to the index.

The latest results are available in the attached. Mercer, the largest consultant in the world, started reporting to the index along with Principal Global Advisors and Global Strategic NextGen OCIO. This brings the total number of OCIOs contributing to the index to 48, with the momentum expected to continue as the index gains adoption across the industry.

“During a decade of strong growth in the US OCIO industry, aided by favorable and stable capital markets, asset owners, consultants and OCIO providers have lacked consensus on how to publish track records using a standard, consistent methodology,” said Samantha Davidson, CFA, Mercer’s US OCIO leader.

“As the industry has matured, customized OCIO solutions have flourished, causing many industry professionals to become wary that a lack of standardized reporting could lead to unwelcome surprises in the event of a sustained market downturn. Mercer is delighted to be able to contribute to the Alpha Nasdaq OCIO indices — not only to improve transparency for clients, but also to allow for improved communication about the implementation of our strategy with the consultant and asset owner communities.”

Click here to access the latest performance results.