Alphamin Resources Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Alphamin Resources (TSE:AFM) has released an update.
Alphamin Resources has reported a significant boost in its financial performance for Q3 2024, highlighted by a record quarterly tin production of 4,917 tonnes and a 69% rise in EBITDA to US$91.6 million. The company also doubled its interim dividend to CAD$0.06 per share, reflecting its strong operational results.
