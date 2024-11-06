Alphamin Resources Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Alphamin Resources (TSE:AFM) has released an update.

Alphamin Resources has reported a significant boost in its financial performance for Q3 2024, highlighted by a record quarterly tin production of 4,917 tonnes and a 69% rise in EBITDA to US$91.6 million. The company also doubled its interim dividend to CAD$0.06 per share, reflecting its strong operational results.

