Alphamin Hits Production Milestone at Mpama South

May 27, 2024 — 10:07 am EDT

Alphamin Resources (TSE:AFM) has released an update.

Alphamin Resources Corp. has achieved a significant production milestone at their Mpama South facility, consistently producing high-grade tin concentrate to sales specifications since mid-May 2024. The processing plant has notably ramped up operations, now meeting targeted processing recoveries, with a total output of 159 tonnes of contained tin.

