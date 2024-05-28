News & Insights

Alphamab Oncology's KN046 Trial Misses Endpoint

May 28, 2024

Alphamab Oncology (HK:9966) has released an update.

Alphamab Oncology has announced that the Phase III clinical trial of KN046 for treating advanced pancreatic cancer did not meet the preset overall survival statistical endpoint. This trial was evaluating the efficacy and safety of KN046 in combination with chemotherapy drugs for patients with advanced PDAC. Investors are cautioned as the company cannot assure the development or market success of KN046.

