BioTech

Alphamab Oncology's JSKN033 Cleared For Phase 2 Cervical Cancer Trial By Chinese Regulatory Agency

December 29, 2025 — 03:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alphamab Oncology's (9966.HK) Investigational New Drug application for a phase 2 clinical trial of JSKN033 as first-line treatment of advanced cervical cancer has been accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation of China's National Medical Products Administration.

JSKN033 is the company's proprietary high-concentration subcutaneous co-formulation consisting of HER2 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor.

The proposed phase 2 trial, dubbed JSKN033-202, is designed to evaluate the safety, efficiency and pharmacokinetics (PK)/pharmacodynamics (PD) of JSKN033 in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, as first-line treatment for patients with advanced cervical cancer.

Currently, Phase I/II clinical trials of JSKN033 for the treatment of solid tumours are being conducted in China and Australia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.