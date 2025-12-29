Alphamab Oncology's JSKN033 Cleared For Phase 2 Cervical Cancer Trial By Chinese Regulatory Agency

(RTTNews) - Alphamab Oncology's (9966.HK) Investigational New Drug application for a phase 2 clinical trial of JSKN033 as first-line treatment of advanced cervical cancer has been accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation of China's National Medical Products Administration.

JSKN033 is the company's proprietary high-concentration subcutaneous co-formulation consisting of HER2 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor.

The proposed phase 2 trial, dubbed JSKN033-202, is designed to evaluate the safety, efficiency and pharmacokinetics (PK)/pharmacodynamics (PD) of JSKN033 in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, as first-line treatment for patients with advanced cervical cancer.

Currently, Phase I/II clinical trials of JSKN033 for the treatment of solid tumours are being conducted in China and Australia.

