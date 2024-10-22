News & Insights

Stocks

Alphamab Oncology Strengthens Leadership with New Appointments

October 22, 2024 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alphamab Oncology (HK:9966) has released an update.

Alphamab Oncology has appointed Mr. Cho Man as a non-executive director and a member of its strategy committee, effective October 22, 2024, bringing his extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry to the company. The company also announced the resignation of Ms. Wang Jin’nan as joint company secretary due to other work commitments. These changes are part of Alphamab’s strategic efforts to strengthen its leadership team for future growth.

For further insights into HK:9966 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.