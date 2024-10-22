Alphamab Oncology Strengthens Leadership with New Appointments

Alphamab Oncology (HK:9966) has released an update.

Alphamab Oncology has appointed Mr. Cho Man as a non-executive director and a member of its strategy committee, effective October 22, 2024, bringing his extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry to the company. The company also announced the resignation of Ms. Wang Jin’nan as joint company secretary due to other work commitments. These changes are part of Alphamab’s strategic efforts to strengthen its leadership team for future growth.

