Alphamab Oncology (SEHK:9966) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Alphamab Oncology (SEHK:9966) has been revised to HK$7.14 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of HK$6.12 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$7.07 to a high of HK$7.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 35.27% from the latest reported closing price of HK$11.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphamab Oncology. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9966 is 0.01%, an increase of 1.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.99% to 17,039K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,828K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,695K shares , representing a decrease of 27.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9966 by 11.48% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,350K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,657K shares , representing a decrease of 20.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9966 by 12.15% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,552K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980K shares , representing a decrease of 27.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9966 by 7.28% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 464K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 380K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

