AlphaCredit To Raise Up To $125 Mln From Investor Group Led By SoftBank

(RTTNews) - AlphaCredit, a Latin American-focused FinTech platform that specializes in consumer lending and financial solutions for SMEs, said it has signed an equity round for up to $125 million led by SoftBank's Latin America Fund.

AlphaCredit noted that the equity infusion will allow the company to consolidate its place as one of the leading financial technology platforms in Latin America.

