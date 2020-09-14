Alphabet's YouTube to launch TikTok-like product

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O YouTube is rolling out its version of social media rival TikTok, a new short-form video service called Shorts, enabled within its video-sharing platform.

YouTube will first test the feature in India over the next few days and then expand to more countries in the coming months, it said in a blog post on Monday. (https://bit.ly/3ho1q36)

