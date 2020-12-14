US Markets
Alphabet's YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services hit by outage

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Many services from Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.

The company's video platform did not load for users and had an error message: "Something went wrong...".

According to outage monitoring website DownDetector, more than 12,000 YouTube users were affected in various parts of the world, including the United States, Britain and India.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

